2 dead in Coon Rapids crash involving motorcycle and car

Authorities identified the motorcyclist and man driving the car killed in the crash on Hanson Blvd. Northwest.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist and motorist killed in a crash in Coon Rapids on June 7, 2022.

Authorities say the man driving the motorcycle was Joseph Daniel Heim, age 37, of Ham Lake.

The man driving the vehicle was Nicholas David Wivinus, age 40, of Coon Rapids, according to the press release.

Earlier this week, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Heim was traveling southbound on Hanson Blvd. Northwest at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the vehicle that was turning onto Hanson from 129th Lane Northwest.

The driver of the vehicle, Wivinus, was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries and died later that day.

"The resulting loss of two lives is senselessly tragic, and we send our condolences to both of their grieving loved ones. The recent increase of crashes and fatalities occurring within Anoka County is certainly concerning, and we will continue to encourage our community to practice safe driving habits, while holding those who do not follow traffic laws accountable." stated Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart in the press release.

