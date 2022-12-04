Two men sentenced to federal prison for Bloomington mosque bombing

Michael McWhorter, 33, and Joe Morris, 26, both of Clarence, Illinois, received nearly 16 years and just over 14 years in prison respectively.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Tuesday, two Illinois men were sentenced for their roles in the 2017 firebombing of a mosque in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Michael McWhorter, 33, and Joe Morris, 26, both of Clarence, Illinois, received nearly 16 years (190 months) and just over 14 years (170 months) in prison, respectively, for firearms violations, arson, use of a destructive device, and federal civil rights violations in connection with the bombing of Dar Al-Farooq (DAF) Islamic Center.

"Hate-fueled acts of violence like the bombing of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center violate our laws and run contrary to our values as a nation," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a news release.

Along with the mosque bombing, the two Illinois men entered guilty pleas in connection with a crime spree that included the armed robbery of a Walmart, home invasions, an extortion attempt on a Canadian railroad and the fire bombing of a women's health clinic.

"McWhorter and Morris carried out a violent plan to attack a house of worship as people peacefully prayed inside," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen in the news release.

Earlier Tuesday, faith leaders from the Bloomington Islamic Center and Twin Cities clergy urged forgiveness and the use of restorative justice for McWhorter and Morris.

Their sentences were ultimately about half the time suggested in the minimum sentencing guidelines.

"We're glad to hear that the judge today sentenced both of them well far below the minimum standards," said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota. "We can't move forward without actually also recognizing that we also have to be part of the forgiveness and willing to work with people."

A group from an Amish community in Kentucky exited the courthouse after the sentencing. Spokesperson Shannon Latham explained that Morris was brought to their community as a teenager and that they helped raise him. Latham said Morris had a difficult life and was "highly influenced." Latham said his community is satisfied with the sentence.

"We think it could have gone a lot worse for Joseph," he said. "We were here in support of him. We're very pleased that the people here, our friends from the local Islamic community, were willing to intercede to...show acts of forgiveness to him and mercy to him."



