2023 Ramsey County Fair canceled; officials cite 'impossible demands'

The Agricultural Society of Ramsey County announced the fair wouldn't be held, saying the group couldn't reach an agreement with the county over some "conditions."

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — While organizers are already hard at work planning this year's Great Minnesota Get-Together, another fair in the same county announced it's extending its hiatus for a fourth year.

The Agricultural Society of Ramsey County announced in a statement the 2023 fair would not be held, saying the group could not reach an agreement with the county over "conditions and demands" from its commissioners.

The fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021 over COVID-19 concerns, while organizers said "outstanding arrangements" shuttered the event in 2022.

"After working on an agreement with Ramsey County for more than 3 years, we can not operate a Fair under the conditions and demands from Ramsey County Commissioners," the statement read.

The group went on to say they are "considering their options" for a potential change in location, or a possible merger of fairs between Ramsey and another county. Officials say the Ramsey County Fair has been held in Maplewood over the last "many decades," but organizers claim the county has now gone back on a past land arrangement and is implementing "impossible demands."

"Until there is a change in the management of Ramsey County Commissioners, we will see more of this kind of closed-mindedness," the statement read.

The first Ramsey County Fair was held in 1913.

KARE 11 has reached out Ramsey County for comment, but has not yet heard back.

