3 dead in Kandiyohi Co. crash

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. — Three people involved in a Kandiyohi County crash have died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The tragic incident occurred when a BMW traveling southbound on Kandiyohi County Road 2 collided with a Dodge Caravan that was traveling northbound.
According to the State Patrol, the crash happened at 145th St. NE in the Roseville Township.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were wet.
The State Patrol is investigating the crash.
The New London Fire Department and Ambulance, Kandiyohi Rescue and County Sheriff's Office, the Stearn County Sheriff's Office, Centra Care and LifeLink were all involved in the response to the crash.
