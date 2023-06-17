5 dead after Minneapolis crash

Police say four adults and a little girl were pronounced dead at the scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Friday night crash claimed the lives of five people after their vehicle was struck by a speeding driver.

Minneapolis police said a State Trooper stationed on Interstate 35N near 46th Street saw the driver speed past at more than 100 mph just after 10 p.m.

Before the trooper could attempt to stop the vehicle, the driver exited the highway and ran a red light at the intersection of Lake Street and 2nd Avenue.

The man driving then hit a vehicle carrying four women and a young girl. Police said he got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the crash. All five passengers were declared dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials said after searching the area, police took a man into custody and he was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for evaluation. Police said they believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

No names or other identifying information has been released about the victims as of Saturday morning. That information is expected from officials in the coming days.

