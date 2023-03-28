3 restaurants sprout up this spring at Mall of America

Mochinut, Master Noodle and Vitali's Kitchen will be setting up shop when the snow melts.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Three new dining options are set to open this spring at Bloomington's Mall of America, featuring Japanese mochi doughnuts, Chinese hand-pulled noodles and kosher crepes.

Mochinut will offer a menu that includes Korean rice flour hotdogs, bubble tea and its signature Japanese mochi doughnuts. The "mochinut" originates from Hawaii and blends the traditional Japanese mochi snack and the American doughnut. It has a distinctive shape of a ring with eight connected dough balls. Mochinut plans to open its doors this spring on Level 2, East.

St. Paul's Master Noodle will set up shop on Level 3, South. The popular Chinese restaurant at University and Hamline will offer mall customers its hand-pulled noodles. Master Noodle's menu also features a variety of signature noodle dishes, fried rice, dumplings, noodle soup, and egg rolls.

The third dining spot set to open is Vitali's Kitchen, an expansion of Vitali's Cafe in the Minneapolis skyway. Their kosher menu will feature made-from-scratch offerings such as sandwiches, wraps and crepes. They also make a variety of vegetarian, gluten-free and seafood options. Vitali's Kitchen will be located on Level 3, South.

The mall hasn't yet released the specific dates when each eatery will official open.

