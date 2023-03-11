4 injured as shooting suspect's stolen car rams into sheriff vehicles, crashes into tree

The pursued vehicle traveled through portions of north Minneapolis, over the Lowry Bridge and into NE Minneapolis before striking a tree.

MINNEAPOLIS — On Friday, four people were injured after a stolen car rammed into three Hennepin County sheriff vehicles, drove over a snow bank and struck a tree.

Police chased after the stolen car as they had information to believe that one of the male passengers inside was wanted in connection to a shooting.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, officers followed the car near 22nd and Emerson avenues north and began to position their vehicles to prevent the stolen car from escaping.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), officers initiated a pursuit after the driver rammed into three Hennepin County sheriff vehicles and fled from the area.

The stolen car traveled from north to NE Minneapolis during the pursuit, crossing all lanes of University Avenue SE, driving over snowbanks, traveling on a sidewalk and damaging a road sign along the way. Police say the pursuit ended after the driver of the stolen vehicle eventually struck a tree.

According to MPD, all four people inside the stolen car, including the male shooting suspect, were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the driver suffered "potentially life-threatening injuries," while the suspect had non-life-threatening injuries.

The man wanted in connection to a shooting was arrested and taken into custody at the Hennepin County Jail after his release from the hospital.

Police have not released information on which shooting he is wanted for.

The crash remains under investigation and KARE 11 will update this story with more details as they become available.

