911 lines down in eight MN counties; call non-emergency numbers

Eight counties in southeastern Minnesota are having issues with their 911 emergency communication network.

According to a post on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Emergency Community Network's (DPS-ECN) Facebook page, its Public Safety Division is unable to hear anyone on during phone calls. The DPS-ECN was first made aware of the issue at around 3 p.m.

The counties experiencing issues are: Dodge County, Freeborn County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Steele County, Wabasha County and Winona County.

According to the DPS-ECN's Facebook post, they believe a large fiber line was cut near Green Bay, Wisconsin, and it is impacting a number of customers.

The DPS-ECN is encouraging anyone in these eight counties to call the 24-hour, non-emergency numbers rather than 911 until the issue is resolved.

The non-emergency numbers for the eight counties impacted are:

Dodge County: 507-635-6200

Freeborn County: 507-377-5200

Mower County: 507-437-6800

Olmsted County: 507-328-6800

Rice/Steele counties (combined center): 507-451-8232

Wabasha County: 651-565-3361

Winona County: 507-457-6368

All non-emergency numbers can also be found on the DPS-ECN website.

