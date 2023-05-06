x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

A 93-year-old St. Paul man with dementia is reported missing

According to the St. Paul Police Department, Ahmed, left his home around 4 a.m. Saturday in a red t-shirt and yellow pajama bottoms.
Credit: St. Paul PD

ST PAUL, Minn — A 93-year-old man with severe dementia is missing, the St. Paul Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

St. Paul police say the man, Ahmed, left his home on the 800 block of Minnehaha Avenue West around 4 a.m.

Ahmed was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and yellow pajama bottoms, officials say.

If you know any information about Ahmed's whereabouts, call (651)-291-1111.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

RECIPE: The Reuben Pasty from Potter's Pasties & Pies

Before You Leave, Check This Out