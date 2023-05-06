A 93-year-old St. Paul man with dementia is reported missing

According to the St. Paul Police Department, Ahmed, left his home around 4 a.m. Saturday in a red t-shirt and yellow pajama bottoms.

ST PAUL, Minn — A 93-year-old man with severe dementia is missing, the St. Paul Police Department said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

St. Paul police say the man, Ahmed, left his home on the 800 block of Minnehaha Avenue West around 4 a.m.

Ahmed was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and yellow pajama bottoms, officials say.

If you know any information about Ahmed's whereabouts, call (651)-291-1111.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+