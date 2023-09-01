Owner of Afro Deli dishes on bringing halal food to the MN State Fair, restaurant's rapid growth

The man behind the rapidly growing fusion restaurant chain credits his team and students from the Univerity of Minnesota for his business' growth.

Abdirahman Kahin sat on a brick stoop outside the Food Building at the Minnesota State Fair Friday to reflect on how his restaurant, Afro Deli, went from a vision of uniting the community through food to four locations in the Twin Cities with more on the way.

Filling a gap :

The idea for the Afro-American fusion restaurant came to Kahin in 2009, who came to the U.S. from East Africa in 1996 after he surveyed the food landscape in Minneapolis, in 2009.

“I saw the demand for an African restaurant, a halal restaurant, that caters to the mainstream,” he said, referencing the manner of meat preparation that allows Muslims to indulge in carnivorous diets.

In 2010, he made his move to the city.

Kahin says many questioned his idea of placing the first-ever Afro Deli in Cedar-Riverside, a diverse Minneapolis neighborhood that already housed more than a dozen African restaurants and the University of Minnesota’s West Bank campus.

“The concept has always been to cater to mainstream Minnesota, college students, hospitals, that was my main focus and Afro Deli was born in the heart of the University of Minnesota,” he said.

Four years later, Kahin opened the second location for Afro Deli in downtown St. Paul. Another location in that city’s skyway system would come soon after and in 2019 Kahin opened a fourth location in the Minneapolis skyway.

While his fusion-restaurant empire grew elsewhere, the chain’s flagship store in Cedar Riverside would close after its lease ended.