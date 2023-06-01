Allina Health announces end to controversial billing, scheduling practices

The policy, which blocked patients with medical debt from scheduling non-emergency and outpatient appointments, was paused by Allina earlier this summer.

Minneapolis-based Allina Health announced it is ending a controversial billing practice that garnered national attention following a New York Times investigation published earlier this summer.

The Times' report alleged that Allina instructed staff to cancel or lockout non-emergency appointments for patients who have reached $4,500 of unpaid medical debt, even though the health system reports $4 billion in annual revenue and avoids hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes as a nonprofit hospital.

In June, Allina announced it was pausing the practice while the healthcare system re-examined its policies.

On Wednesday, Allina Health said in part in a statement that they "determined there are opportunities to engage our clinical teams and technology differently to provide financial assistance resources for patients who need this support. We will formally transition away from our policy that interrupted the scheduling of non-emergency, outpatient clinic care."

The announcement comes hours before Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is set to hold a public listening session in St. Paul for people to share their experiences with medical billing. Ellison told KARE 11 in June that he read the Times story "with great concern" and was "reviewing it closely."

A second listening session is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Rochester.

