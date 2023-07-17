Allina Health: Layoffs to impact about 350 jobs

According to the Minneapolis-based health care company, the job cuts will primarily impact those in leadership and non-direct caregiving roles.

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health announced Monday that hundreds of jobs are being cut throughout the organization.

According to Allina, about 350 people will be impacted by layoffs, primarily those in leadership and non-direct caregiving roles.

In a statement to KARE 11, the Minneapolis-based health care system said it's facing "unprecedented financial challenges," and that "our focus remains on ensuring we remain a sustainable community asset for years to come."

Employees included in the layoffs will be offered severance pay, health benefits and outplacement resources, an Allina Health spokesperson said.

Allina Health operates locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

