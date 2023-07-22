Ambulance crash leaves 2 with critical injuries

Both the rider and passenger of the bike were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance.

BLAINE, Minn. — A collision between an ambulance and motorcycle has left the bike's riders with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an Allina ambulance was driving northbound on Highway 65 with its lights and sirens on when the staff inside the ambulance were canceled as the crew entered the left turn lane for 109th Ave.

The staff then received another call for service, reactivated their lights and sirens, and tried to make a right turn to go eastbound on 109th Ave.

The ambulance struck a Harley Davidson that was headed northbound, which caused it to come into contact with a Honda Odyssey, then slide northeast and make contact with a Subaru Forester.

Both the rider and passenger of the bike were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in an ambulance.

