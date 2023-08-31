Arrests made in Raspberry Island killing

ST PAUL, Minn — The St. Paul Police Department arrested two people in connection with a murder that took place in the city earlier this summer.
According to the department, a search warrant in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday in relation to the August 14 killing of 20-year-old Marcus Anthony Baker Jr. ended with the arrest of two men.
Both men are currently booked in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder and the SPPD will forward the case to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for a charging decision.
At the time of the shooting, investigators said preliminary information indicated that a large group of people had gathered on Raspberry Island around 9 p.m. and an altercation occurred.
Shots were fired on South Wabasha Street, where officials found a Baker suffering from gunshot injuries.
He was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.