Arrests made in Raspberry Island killing

Both men are currently booked in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder and the SPPD will forward the case to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office.

ST PAUL, Minn — The St. Paul Police Department arrested two people in connection with a murder that took place in the city earlier this summer.

According to the department, a search warrant in Brooklyn Center on Wednesday in relation to the August 14 killing of 20-year-old Marcus Anthony Baker Jr. ended with the arrest of two men.

Both men are currently booked in the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder and the SPPD will forward the case to the Ramsey County Attorney's Office for a charging decision.

At the time of the shooting, investigators said preliminary information indicated that a large group of people had gathered on Raspberry Island around 9 p.m. and an altercation occurred.

Shots were fired on South Wabasha Street, where officials found a Baker suffering from gunshot injuries.

He was taken to Regions Hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+