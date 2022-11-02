Obama endorses Walz in Minnesota governor's race

In a radio ad being aired around the Twin Cities, the former president highlighted Gov. Tim Walz's push for rebate checks and investments in public safety.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, less than one week before the November midterms.

On Wednesday, the Walz-Flanagan campaign announced the endorsement from Obama by sharing a recorded radio ad currently being aired around the Twin Cities.

In the ad, the former president highlighted Walz's efforts to balance the state budget and his push for tax rebate checks for Minnesotans.

Read the full transcript below.

"Hi, this is Barack Obama.



Minnesota, our rights and our future are on the ballot this year. That’s why I’m supporting Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan.



As governor, Tim balanced the state budget while cutting taxes for the middle class. He has pushed for tax rebate checks to help with the cost of living. And he has fought to make critical investments in public safety and education.



So make your voice heard by voting early or on November 8th for Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan."

President Donald Trump endorsed Walz's GOP challenger Dr. Scott Jensen and Republican candidate for secretary of state, Kim Crockett.

In a statement, Jensen said in part "While we have not actively sought the endorsement of political leaders, we are grateful for those who have recognized our ability to lead and Heal Minnesota."

