2 Wisconsin police officers killed while on duty, according Wisconsin DOJ

The public is not in danger according to the sheriff.

RICE LAKE, Wis — Two Wisconsin police officers were killed while in the line of duty, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice(WDOJ).

The incident allegedly began when an officer from the Chetak Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m.

At some point in the stop "gunfire was exchanged", said the WDOJ in a release.

One Chetek Police officer and one Cameron Police Officer were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person involved in the incident was taken to a hospital where they died, according to the release from the WDOJ.

The statement from the WDOJ does not specify which party fired first.

The WDOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist, according to the release.

The investigative report will be submitted to the Barron County District Attorney, according to the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

