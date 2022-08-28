BCA: 14-year-old reported missing from Minnesota State Fair

ST PAUL, Minn. — Local law enforcement is asking for the public's help finding a teen girl who was reported as a missing person/runaway from the Minnesota State Fair Saturday.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), 14-year-old Carmen Nunez was reported missing from the State Fair fairgrounds at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Carmen is described by the BCA as slender, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black zip-up hoodie with white lettering on the front with baggy jeans.
The BCA urges anyone who has any information about Carmen's location to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department at 651-288-4503.
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.
