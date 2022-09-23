BCA identifies officer, man who exchanged gunfire inside Minneapolis home

Officials said the 53-year-old man took his own life after firing at police officers who were responding to a 911 call.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Sept. 21, 2022.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who exchanged gunfire with a Minneapolis man while responding to a 911 hang-up call on Tuesday.

The BCA said Friday that Minneapolis Police Office Luke Rysavy fired his patrol pistol while responding to the 3400 block of 5th Street NE on Sept. 20 after someone called 911.

When officers arrived at the home, they confirmed people were inside and entered through a back door after announcing their presence, police said, and encountered a man with a gun.

That man, identified as 53-year-old Brian Keith Bertram, fired a shotgun at the officers while inside the home.

Officer Rysavy, who the BCA said was struck in the head with pellets during the exchange, fired one shot in return and hit Bertram in the stomach.

At that point, officials said officers retreated from the home and while they were outside, Bertram shot and killed himself, according to the BCA. A shotgun was recovered next to Bertram's body; the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office determined Bertram's cause of death was a shotgun wound to the head.

A woman and two children, a boy and a girl, were taken out of the home. Their names and ages have not been released.

At a press conference Wednesday, Community Safety Commissioner Dr. Cedric Alexander said video from officers' body-worn cameras will be released in accordance with the BCA's investigation.

According to the BCA, Officer Rysavy has 19 months of law enforcement experience. He is currently on administrative leave.

READ MORE: Man charged in Arden Hills carjacking

READ MORE: Charges filed in connection to U of M bomb threat

Watch more local news: