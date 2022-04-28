x
BCA: Officials investigating shooting involving law enforcement near Bowlus, Minn.

The Minnesota BCA confirmed the shooting in a tweet, saying agents and crime scene personnel are on their way to the scene.
BOWLUS, Minn. — Officials are investigating a shooting Thursday involving law enforcement near Bowlus, Minn.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the shooting in a tweet, saying agents and crime scene personnel are on their way to the scene. Bowlus is located in Morrison County in central Minnesota, about 13 miles south of Little Falls.

Several details are not yet confirmed, including the agencies involved, whether there are any injuries, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is gathered.

