BCA seeks public's help finding teen missing from Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking the public to help locate a missing teen in Blaine.

Madison Sellers, 16, was last seen the morning of Nov. 3, according to authorities. An alert sent out by the MN BCA on Monday, Nov. 7 said Sellers left a Blaine residence on foot just after 6:30 a.m.

Sellers is described as 5'5" and weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.

Authorities say they were able to determine Sellers' last-known location to be within the city of Minneapolis in the Hiawatha area. They believe she was using public transportation.

Sellers is also known to frequent Roseville and Brooklyn Park.

Anyone who sees Sellers or has information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Blaine Police Department via Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.

