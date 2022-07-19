Beltrami County officials search for man missing following mental health crisis

The sheriff's office said Logan Roy sent concerning text messages to his family, and law enforcement believes he could be armed.

PUPOSKY, Minn. — The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a missing man from Maple Ridge Township, 21-year-old Logan Roy.

According to the department, Roy experienced a mental health crisis on Sunday, July 17 and left his home to go for a walk. His family then received a text message from Roy that "contained statements of self-harm" and indications that he would provoke police into a situation "where they would be forced to take his life."

Family confirmed that at least one loaded handgun was missing from their home, and sheriff's officials believe Roy may be armed.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jarrett Walton said Tuesday that police are continuing to search for Roy using thermal imaging drones. Walton added that Roy has never taken action like this before.

Roy was last seen wearing gray camouflage pants, a long-sleeve black shirt and brown boots. He's about 5'10" tall and currently has bleach blonde hair, unlike the photo provided by police below.

Family members say Roy was last seen walking north on highway 89 near mile marker 16.

The sheriff's office says anyone who sees Roy should not approach him and instead call 911. Those with information on his whereabouts can also call the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at 218-333-9111, and use option 2.

