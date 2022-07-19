Gummies available Aug. 1 for Minnesota's medical cannabis patients

Gummies and chews will be available under the state's medical cannabis program beginning August 1.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's medical cannabis program will soon offer more options to its patients.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced that infused edibles such as gummies or chews will be legal under the state's medical cannabis program starting Aug. 1.

These medical cannabis gummies and chews are different from the recently authorized hemp-derived THC edibles.

The state previously announced it would allow smokable forms of dried, raw cannabis for registered users under the medical program starting in March 2022.

Before Aug. 1, Minnesota's medical cannabis program only allowed pills, vapor oils, liquids, topicals, powdered mixtures, and lozenge-type dissolvable products.

Consultations are required when a patient changes the type of medical cannabis they receive, according to the guidelines of the state's medical cannabis program.

MDH officials are strongly recommending to its patients to scheduling an appointment at a medical cannabis dispensary ahead of Aug. 1.

"The state's medical cannabis program continues to respond to the needs of patients, and gummies and chews may be useful options for those who may have difficulty swallowing pills or tablets, do not want to smoke medical cannabis, or don't like the taste of other forms of medicine," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm in a news release.