Bicyclist struck, killed in Rosemount

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Rosemount police say a man was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of County Road 42 and 145th Street West in Rosemount at 3:23 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man who had been struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was driving the vehicle was taken into custody for questioning.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the victim.