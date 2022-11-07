Blaine police say a missing teen has been found

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Monday.

BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3.

An alert sent out by the MN BCA on Monday, Nov. 7 said she had left a Blaine residence on foot just after 6:30 a.m.

Authorities say they were able to determine Sellers' last-known location to be within the city of Minneapolis in the Hiawatha area. They believe she was using public transportation.

Sellers is also known to frequent Roseville and Brooklyn Park.

It is unknown at this time where the 16-year-old was found.

