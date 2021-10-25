Blaine woman struck and killed by motorist while walking dog, police investigating

The woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says a woman was struck and killed by a motorist in Blaine near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the woman was walking her dog on the side of the road when a vehicle traveling west along 109th struck her and proceeded onward without stopping.

Authorities say they managed to locate the suspect vehicle, and say there is no threat to the public.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.