Family remembers father and son musicians found dead inside Bloomington truck

Sam Dahmen looks back on memories of his father Dale and brother Dominick, saying "I'm lucky, the last thing I said was 'I love you.'"

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, Minn. — "This was our first year playing together," said Sam Dahmen, looking back on old photographs. "I was 10 and Dominick was 11 and it was August 2009, that was our first gig."

Samuel shares memories of his 25-year-old brother. "Dominick was my biggest supporter," he said. "We hung out together every night, we played together every weekend, my best friend."

Along with his dad, 55-year-old Dale is described by loved ones as a lifelong musician.

"Dad has been playing on stage with his old band since he was like 12," he said. "That was his favorite thing in the world, he loved being a musician. He said it all the time. He got paid to bring in the equipment, set it up and take it down, but he played for free," said Sam.

He says his dad loved polka music and started playing the concertina at age 6.

Eventually he started his own band, while also playing alongside his sons.

In 2012, he was inducted into the Concertina Hall of Fame.

"He got into variety music later on and started playing weddings, and private parties, 50's and 60's music, he and his right-hand man, Mark Hauck," said Sam. "He loved anything that he could do to help me and Dominick in our musical endeavors as well."

But those joyous times, are now a memory after Bloomington police found three people dead inside a truck parked in a business' parking lot Wednesday night, described by police as a double-murder, suicide.

Two of the victims were identified by loved ones as Dale and Dominick.

The other was described by police as a business associate.

"At 4 a.m. I found out and I was on a flight back home," said Sam. "It's sad and unfortunate that I won't be able to make any more memories."

But as he looks back at happier times, he's holding on to every song and every photo of his brother and dad, while waiting for answers.

"For anyone out there, you got to tell your family you love them, because I'm lucky, the last thing I said was 'I love you.'"

Bloomington police are still investigating and haven't released new details.

Friends started a GoFundMe to help the family. To find out more, visit the link here.

Watch more local news: