Body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Paul

Ramsey County deputies and St. Paul Fire rescue pulled the body from the river after it was spotted by someone passing by.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Investigators in Ramsey County are working to identify a person whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River Monday morning.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roy Magnuson says the body was spotted by a passerby in the water underneath the Highway 52 bridge. Deputies worked with rescue crews from the St. Paul Fire Department to make the recovery.

At this point it is unclear how the person ended up in the river. Magnuson says the case is under investigation.