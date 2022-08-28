Boil water advisory issued for parts of Andover

The city says they believe equipment failure has led to a loss of water pressure that may introduce harmful bacteria.

ANDOVER, Minn. — City officials issued a boil water advisory for central and eastern portions of Andover as of 10 a.m. Sunday, citing poor water pressure and the potential for contamination.

The alert affects residents that are connected to the Andover municipal water system.

The city urges residents to boil water until further notice for purposes such as drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and so on.

"On the morning of August 28th, 2022, we experienced a loss of pressure in our water system due to equipment failure," the city said in a Sunday release to the public. "A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system. There is an increased chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick. The affected area is shown on the attached map."

Officials believe the issue should be resolved within 24 hours of water testing samples being submitted to the lab for results.

"Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms," the city says. "These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as nausea, cramps, diarrhea, and associated headaches. If you are concerned about your health or the health of a family member, contact your health care provider."

The city encourages residents to spread the word to anyone who may not have received this information.

For more information, please visit the City of Andover's website.

