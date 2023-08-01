DNR updates deer hunting rules

Some changes loosen regulations, others add more requirements.

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the passage of the Environment, Natural Resources, Climate and Energy omnibus bill this past legislative session, there are some major rule changes coming for this upcoming deer hunting season.

All deer hunting licenses went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 1.

First, some loosening of restrictions include the usage of the crossbow. During the entire archery season, archers of any age and physical ability may use a crossbow.

"In the past, those that were age 16 or older could use a crossbow or those that had a disability could apply for a special permit," DNR's Big Game Program Leader Barb Keller said. "Now any hunter who wants to use a crossbow during archery season can do so."

The DNR will also be continuing its free mail-in sampling kits for monitoring chronic wasting disease (CWD). The program launched last season and officials said it was successful.

"Last year we had 5,000 kits made available to hunters, and this year we're planning to double that with 10,000 kits available," Erik Hildebrand, the wildlife health supervisor said. "That will be first come first serve."

The kits are available to order online or to pick up at certain area wildlife services offices. Unused kits from 2022 are also accepted.

As for tightening of restrictions:

"Adults will no longer be allowed to party hunt and tag a deer on youth licenses if they happen to be party hunting," Keller said.

Officials also said ground blinds now need to have some sort of blaze orange available on top.

"It should be 12x12 inches on top of that ground blind," Keller added. "And that will aid in safety for others being aware of who is out there on public land, so they can avoid any potential safety issues."

Plus, DNR is requiring nontoxic ammunition for State Park special hunts and Scientific and Natural Areas.

"We do have an exemption, however, for youth deer hunters that are participating in special hunts in the shot gun zone," Keller said. "They are not required to use nontoxic admonition. But if they do use lead ammunition, they will be required to pack out the end trails, or the gut piles of the deer. So they need to be aware of that and have a plan of how they're going to do that."

Lastly, although 12 Deer Permit Areas have increased bag limits, a lot of the areas up north have decreased bag limits due to climate patterns that were harsh on deer.

"Most of those are in northern Minnesota. We did have a fairly harsh winter in northern Minnesota, and in some places was the second consecutive harsh winter, or potentially even the third harsh winter in some select locations," Keller explained. "So in response to those winter conditions and the effect they potentially have on the deer population, we've reduced some of those bag limits or continue to have very restrictive bag limits in northern Minnesota."

There are also a couple of changes to the CWD management zones. That interactive map is available here.

