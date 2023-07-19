Lawmakers boycott Israeli president's address to Congress in protest of government's actions toward Palestine

Some lawmakers were absent from President Isaac Herzog's appearance in the House chamber, a move to condemn Israel's treatment of Palestinians under PM Netanyahu.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — In the nation's Capitol on Wednesday morning, elected officials congregated for a joint session of Congress to hear from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who was there to celebrate 75 years of the State of Isreal and to reaffirm its alliance with the U.S.

He was welcomed in the House chamber with a standing ovation, but there were also a lot of empty seats.

Some were scheduling conflicts, like for Representative Betty Mccollum (D-MN), who said she had another meeting at the same time. But a handful of progressive Democrats, including Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, were missing it on purpose — a protest against Israel's treatment of Palestinians under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

That absence came on the heels of a vote on a resolution Tuesday night that House Republicans rushed out after comments this weekend from Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal. She called Israel a "racist state," later apologizing and communicating that she actually meant it's the Israeli government that's actions are racist.

But once it was said the resolution — stating Israel is not a racist or an apartheid state, and that Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism — was drafted, each member of Congress had to vote on whether they agreed with it.

The resolution in question ended up passing overwhelmingly, but its backstory matters. For many, calling Israel "racist" is a step too far — antisemitic even — some would say. But to say recent actions and policies put forth by the Israeli government are a problem isn't.

Congressman Dean Phillips, a Minnesota Democrat who is Jewish, agrees. He weighed in on the resolution and the rhetoric surrounding it Wednesday afternoon.

"It is not antisemitic to criticize the Israeli government's policies," he said. "In the case of Israel, I am not pleased with the current government. There is a very big difference though in condemning the leader of a party of a government and an entire country and people...and that is the distinction."

That's why, when Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) got up to say she did not support the resolution because of the Israeli government's actions and its treatment of Palestinians, he sat behind her.

"Listening to my friend and colleague Rashida Tlaib's remarks was difficult," Phillips said.

It was difficult for him as a supporter of Israel — and a defender of Palestinians, too.

"What the cameras didn't show and what people are probably not aware of, is after her remarks, I gave her a hug because she and I, despite very different backgrounds and very different perspectives, have become friends and have affection for one another," Phillips said. "Because I know in her heart, her authenticity relative to this very difficult issue between Israelis and Palestinians, her grandma lives in West Bank. It's very personal to her and she understands the same in my heart."

Israel's government, as Rep. Phillps said, is one he is critical of, too.

"I have sat face to face with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, in recent months to express my very sentiment as it relates to the security of Israel and the need for Palestinian self-determination. They are not mutually exclusive. In fact, they are mutually mandatory," he said.

Israel itself, however, he believes should be supported, arguing its people are not the same as its government.

"Israel has sworn enemies on all of its sides — people that wish to see it wiped off the face of the Earth," he said. "And as the only place of refuge for Jewish people at a time when antisemitism is horrifyingly increasing here and abroad, I just want to remind my progressive colleagues that I think we have a collective responsibility to have empathy also for Jewish people."

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more Breaking The News: