Lawyer, expert weigh in on NFL domestic abuse policy

The NFL has a “zero tolerance policy” when it comes to domestic abuse, but that doesn't mean there is still more the league can do.

MINNEAPOLIS — In light of the recent allegations against Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, two local experts emphasized the NFL has a “zero tolerance policy” when it comes to domestic abuse.

But that doesn’t mean there still isn’t more the league could do to tackle the issue, according to University of Minnesota professor Dr. Oliver Williams.

“I’d want to see them do more in terms of having relationships with batters programs, having relationships with battered women’s organizations more directly,” Williams told KARE 11’s Karla Hult.

To hear more from Williams and attorney Lee Hutton, just listen to the attached video.