Twin Cities attorney Sarah Gad to challenge Rep. Ilhan Omar for 5th District seat

U.S. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is likely to face several potential challengers, including Gad, who filed her intent to challenge Omar with the FEC last month.

MINNEAPOLIS — Long before we start to feel the winds of autumn – let alone, autumn 2024 – one congressional race is already creating a whirlwind of headlines and interest.

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar – the Democrat who represents Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District – is likely to face several potential challengers, beginning in the primary. Among those already making it official: Minneapolis defense attorney Sarah Gad.

Sarah Gad’s unusual path to politics

Back in 2012, Sarah Gad was enrolled in medical school at the University of Pittsburgh when she was involved in a serious accident. As Gad herself wrote in a 2019 article for Marie Claire magazine, her injuries resulted in prescriptions for pain medications. The opioids, according to Gad, triggered a cycle of nonviolent drug offenses, jail, rehab and relapse, until finally, she wrote, a medication-assisted treatment helped her become sober — once and for all.

Gad started anew, as has been widely reported, attending the University of Chicago’s Law School and returning to Minneapolis as a criminal defense attorney. Late last month – according to forms filed with the Federal Election Commission – Gad indicated her intent to challenge Omar in the 5th District race.

Other potential candidates

She won’t be alone.

On Wednesday, KARE 11’s Karla Hult received a statement from Joe Radinovich, the former campaign manager for Don Samuels:

“In 2022, Don defied the pundits, coming within just a few points of defeating Congresswoman Omar, despite her party endorsement and cash advantage. It’s clear many Democratic primary voters want to send someone to Washington who is focused on working with other leaders in government to make a difference, not just to make a point.



On issues like increasing neighborhood safety, supporting investments in American infrastructure, and strengthening democracy at home and abroad, Don’s approach contrasted with the incumbent and clearly resonated with Democratic primary voters. He’s speaking with supporters and other potential candidates and weighing the best course forward.”

Minneapolis City Council Member LaTrisha Vetaw is also reportedly receiving interest and overtures related to her possible candidacy. Vetaw did not immediately return KARE 11’s messages on Wednesday.

Bottom line, and according to political analyst and attorney Abou Amara, the 5th Congressional District remains a race to watch.

“Congresswoman Omar is obviously still the favorite – a person who's won multiple times. But I think the 2022 election is an indication that there is a fight for the center of gravity in this 5th Congressional District,” Amara said.

As for the representative herself, her spokesperson, Jeremy Slevin, sent the following statement:

“Since winning her first primary, Rep. Omar has won every other primary and enjoys the support of her constituents. AIPAC recruiting candidates who don’t run to serve the Fifth but further AIPAC’s agenda will not change that.

“Rep. Omar is proud of her record of delivering over $40 million dollars in funding for the 5th District, passing the boldest climate legislation in history and leading the fight against Republicans' attacks on abortion rights and democracy itself. She looks forward to continuing that model of co-governance to serve her constituents in Congress."

