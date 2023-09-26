University of Minnesota breaks ground on new $144 million chemistry building

The old building, Fraser Hall, is currently being demolished. University officials are hoping to have the new building ready for students by Fall of 2025.

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota officially broke ground on a new chemistry building Tuesday.

The project includes the demolition of Fraser Hall, a 95-year-old building that was built in 1927 to house the university’s law department.

Since then, the building has been the home to several departments and programs on campus, but university officials say the building is aging and needs to be replaced.

Construction crews are demolishing that building to make room for a new 117,000-square-foot space, where the university will set up 18 state-of-the-art science labs and classrooms for students enrolled in chemistry and other science-related courses.

University officials say more than 5,000 students and more than 130 majors will utilize this building every school year.

State lawmakers approved $92.6 million in taxpayer money to fund the project.

University officials say the remaining funds for the $144.7 million project will be funded by the university through donors and other funding sources.

