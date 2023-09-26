KARE 11 Investigates: Teenager charged with violent felonies was repeatedly released

A key lawmaker is vowing reform after KARE 11 identified another juvenile GAP case – a mentally ill teen accused of violent crimes, set free without needed help.

Craig never saw it coming.

He was walking out of a north Minneapolis convenience store when he was suddenly attacked by a group of kids.

“I believe I said ‘Hi’ to them,” said Craig, who asked that his last name not be used.

The first to hit him was a 14-year-old boy who already bore a tattoo reading “HEARTLESS” on his forearm.

“I got him off my back, and there were three more people who were trying to get to me,” Craig said.

When Craig tried to fight back and get away, the teens continued to attack him even when he got into his car.

The attempted robbery was four years ago.

Before he spoke to KARE 11, Craig says he never learned what happened in the case of the first teen who attacked him.

That boy – whom KARE 11 is referring to as “T.D.” – was found incompetent to stand trial in part because of an inability to understand the court proceedings, as well as mental illness.

Court records show he suffered through years of neglect and abuse.

And in the four years since the assault on Craig, T.D.’s alleged crimes only got worse.

“It’s terrible,” Craig said after seeing more than a dozen new felony charges against the boy since he was attacked. “Thank you, justice system.”