x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

DEVELOPING: 3 found dead at resort in Breezy Point

Officials said they found the three dead on Tuesday night and there is not an active threat to the public.

BREEZY POINT, Minn. — A coalition of law enforcement is on the scene and investigating after three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point Tuesday night. 

Breezy Point police were called to the Whitebirch Resort for a "situation" just after 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three people deceased. The victims will not be identified until after the families are notified. 

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that there is no threat to the public, but it is unclear if they have arrested anyone. 

A KARE 11 crew is currently in Breezy Point and will provide the latest information as it becomes available. They say that agents from the BCA are currently on scene. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released. 

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

UAW's potential strike against Big 3 automakers could send inflated vehicle prices even higher

Before You Leave, Check This Out