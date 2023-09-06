DEVELOPING: 3 found dead at resort in Breezy Point

BREEZY POINT, Minn. — A coalition of law enforcement is on the scene and investigating after three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point Tuesday night.
Breezy Point police were called to the Whitebirch Resort for a "situation" just after 8:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found three people deceased. The victims will not be identified until after the families are notified.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows that there is no threat to the public, but it is unclear if they have arrested anyone.
A KARE 11 crew is currently in Breezy Point and will provide the latest information as it becomes available. They say that agents from the BCA are currently on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.
