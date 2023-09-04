Blaine 18-year-olds drown in Wisconsin lake

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Officials in Wisconsin believe bad weather may have contributed to the drowning deaths of two 18-year-olds from Blaine last week.
In a Facebook post Monday, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews from nearly a dozen agencies responded to Lipsett Lake in Rusk, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 1 to help search for two missing swimmers.
Using air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers, first responders eventually located the two young adults, identified by the sheriff's office as Grace Rhine and Kyree Schaw, in 15 to 20 feet of water.
According to Sheriff Tracy Finch, both were declared dead at the scene. A third person was transported to the Spooner, Wisconsin emergency room and was eventually released.
The department said strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have contributed to the drownings.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.
This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.