Blaine 18-year-olds drown in Wisconsin lake

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews from nearly a dozen agencies responded to Lipsett Lake on Sept. 1 to help search for two missing swimmers.
Credit: tashas - stock.adobe.com

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. — Officials in Wisconsin believe bad weather may have contributed to the drowning deaths of two 18-year-olds from Blaine last week.

In a Facebook post Monday, the Burnett County Sheriff's Office said rescue crews from nearly a dozen agencies responded to Lipsett Lake in Rusk, Wisconsin on Friday, Sept. 1 to help search for two missing swimmers.

Using air and water drones, underwater radar, boats and divers, first responders eventually located the two young adults, identified by the sheriff's office as Grace Rhine and Kyree Schaw, in 15 to 20 feet of water.

According to Sheriff Tracy Finch, both were declared dead at the scene. A third person was transported to the Spooner, Wisconsin emergency room and was eventually released.

The department said strong wind and choppy waters are believed to have contributed to the drownings.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

