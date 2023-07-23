Canterbury Park officials announce delayed start times for Wednesday, Thursday races

With temps nearing 100 degrees in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, officials have pushed race start times back to 7 p.m.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The dog days of summer are upon us and racing officials at Canterbury Park are taking steps to ensure the horses stay cool while the weather heats up.

On Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27, race start times will be postponed from their normal 5 p.m. start to 7 p.m.

Canterbury officials said the decision was made after consulting with the Minnesota Racing Commission and the Minnesota Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association (HBPA).

“The decision to race later in the evening as temperatures drop is in the best interest of the racehorses and the people that work outdoors with them,” Senior Director of Racing Operations Chris Merz said. “The Minnesota Racing Commission veterinary staff was consulted and the Minnesota HBPA, which represents owners, trainer and jockeys, is in full agreement. Making the decision today allows for everyone involved, including our racing fans, to make necessary adjustments.”

The weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday predicts temps in the upper 90s and some areas of Minnesota could see their thermometers reach the triple-digits.

The change in start times will also affect two scheduled turf races since the turf course is not lit for racing after sunset. Race 7, scheduled for Wednesday, will now be run at five furlongs on the main track. Race 6 on Thursday will be run at one mile on the main track.

