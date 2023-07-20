Drought conditions worsen across much of Minnesota

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows dry conditions escalating to extreme in a handful of counties.

Example video title will go here for this video

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota's bone-dry summer continues as July winds down, with drought conditions escalating to extreme in a handful of counties across the state.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday shows conditions as abnormally dry across 100% the state, with growing areas listed as experiencing either moderate or severe drought. And for the first time in months, some counties are marked under the extreme drought category. Those counties include portions of:

Anoka

Benton

Dodge

Fillmore

Mower

Olmstead

Sherburne

Stearns

Conditions are deteriorating significantly, with the portion of Minnesota listed in the moderate drought category jumping from 63 to 70%, and the portion defined as experiencing severe drought from 11 to 18%.

And when it comes to the forecast, news is not good. While there are chances for isolated showers both Friday and Saturday, rain will not be significant. Making matters worse is that scorching temps will return next week, with the mercury reaching the low-to-mid 90s.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more WeatherMinds: