Charges: Man shot and killed in St. Paul after allegedly attacking woman

ST PAUL, Minn. — New details have emerged about a St. Paul shooting that left one man dead on Thursday.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, the victim of the shooting was killed after he attacked his ex at a bus stop in St. Paul.

Officers were initially dispatched to the intersection of Third Street and Earl Street on reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Jermaine Ray Baker, 30, was found in the street and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers then apprehended a man, identified by prosecutors as 31-year-old Lazarus Burns, about a block away. Court documents say Burns was taken into custody without incident, and police allegedly recovered a loaded firearm from him.

According to multiple witnesses, Baker was allegedly seen getting off a bus, running across the street and immediately starting to attack a woman who was sitting at a bus stop with another man. Investigators say that man was later determined to be Burns.

The complaint said the woman had begun dating Burns a few days prior to the shooting and was waiting with him at the bus stop when Baker ran up to her and started punching her, knocking her to the ground while continuing his attack.

Prosecutors say the woman told officers she had been dating Baker on and off for four years and that he "routinely" hit her.

In court documents, the woman alleged she heard Burns say, "You don't gotta do all that," before hearing two to three shots and watching Baker run and collapse in the street.

According to the complaint, Burns told officers he had instructed Baker to stop his attack three times before he claimed to have "blacked out," and shot Baker.

Burns is facing two counts of second-degree murder. If convicted, each charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

