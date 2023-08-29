Child accidentally shoots another child in Brooklyn Park

The young victim is hospitalized with injuries that are thought to be serious, but not life-threatening.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A child is hospitalized after Brooklyn Park police say they was shot by another child accidentally late Monday.

The news release from Brooklyn Park police says squads were dispatched to the 7500 block of Freemont Ave. N just before 10:45 p.m. regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a child who had reportedly been shot by another child accidentally, and immediately began life-saving measures.

Police say the child who was shot was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries. The release does not say how the child who allegedly pulled the trigger got access to the gun.

All individuals at the residence were interviewed, and at this time the case is being investigated. Authorities have not said whether criminal charges will be filed.

