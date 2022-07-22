x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kids at Children's Minnesota played Bingo with Krypto the Superdog

Kids at Children's Minnesota played an inclusive game of bingo with Superman's best friend.
Credit: Children's Minnesota
Krypto the Superdog plays Bingo with kids at Children's Minnesota Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS — Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Krypto the Superdog! 

Superman's best friend and K-9 superhero Krypto visited some super kids and their families at Children's Minnesota Friday for an action-packed morning.

Krypto played a game of the hospital's inclusive and interactive live Bingo show, where kids could play in-person or from their hospital rooms. The game took place inside of Star Studio, a TV station located within Children's Minnesota that's funded by donors.

Credit: Children's Minnesota
Krypto the Superdog gets ready to play Bingo with kids at Children's Minnesota

Children's Minnesota said the special appearance was a great way to brighten the day for kids and their parents. 

The patients at Children's might get to see Krypto again soon in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets which comes out on July 29.

RELATED: Minneapolis Animal Care and Control offers up free adoptions during National Adoption Weekend

MORE NEWS: 'Minnesota Nice' helps get 5 strangers home on surprise road trip

Watch the latest coverage from the KARE11 Sunrise in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

KARE in the Air: Paul and Babe in Bemidji