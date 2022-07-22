Kids at Children's Minnesota played an inclusive game of bingo with Superman's best friend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Krypto the Superdog!

Superman's best friend and K-9 superhero Krypto visited some super kids and their families at Children's Minnesota Friday for an action-packed morning.

Krypto played a game of the hospital's inclusive and interactive live Bingo show, where kids could play in-person or from their hospital rooms. The game took place inside of Star Studio, a TV station located within Children's Minnesota that's funded by donors.

Children's Minnesota said the special appearance was a great way to brighten the day for kids and their parents.

The patients at Children's might get to see Krypto again soon in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets which comes out on July 29.