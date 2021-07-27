Cold Spring couple's house hit with vehicle attack

Unoccupied SUV slams into an interracial couple's home in a small city one hour northwest of the Twin Cities metro.

COLD SPRING, Minn. — Phil and Andrea Robinson have lived in this small city northwest of the Twin Cities for five years, but only recently installed Ring security cameras to help track a stranger who seemed to be stalking them.

That man is now in custody in the Stearns County Jail, accused of sending an unoccupied SUV hurtling toward their house from a nearby intersection. In a Ring video the Robinsons posted to Facebook, the Ford Excursion can be seen idling in the intersection before it barrels toward their house and strikes the side of their attached garage.

"My grandson was very upset because after it hit somehow it was still making this noise, because those were the wheels that are still turning," Anthony Robinson, Phil's father, told KARE.

"I was amazed and kind of like in shock."

As he surveyed the damage to the siding and structure of the garage, the elder Robinson said he was relieved that the truck didn't veer too right because it would've hit the bedroom where his grandchildren were sleeping.

He was puzzled about the motive.

"You don't know how you'd see this unless it's revenge. But they don't know the guy," he said.

Police found that someone had placed a large granite stone on the accelerator pedal and had dangled a teddy bear from a rope inside the front passenger compartment.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office charged Benton Beyer, a 32-year-old Richmond man, with felony-level criminal damage to property and felony-level stalking. Beyer was also charged with theft because his roommate told police his truck had been taken without his permission and used in the attack.

The Robinsons already had a pre-existing order for protection against Beyer, so prosecutors also tacked on a gross misdemeanor charge of violating that order by engaging in harassment.

"He had followed them. He had driven past here back and forth so many times. Every time they asked the police what to do if they saw him again, the police said just call us if it happens again."

In the surveillance video a figure can be seen running from behind the truck into a nearby cornfield. Beyer was arrested later at a city park.

Phil is Black. Andrea is white.

They have a Black Lives Matter sign in their front yard. And they've posted items on social media about acts of apparent racism. But they have no previous relationship with Beyer, the suspect, according to Anthony Robinson.

"It’s not a racial thing to me. It’s a people thing. Yes, race is what started it, but it takes people to finish it. It took a person to do this," Anthony Robinson remarked.

"And the neighbors right around here have been very supportive of my son and Andrea."

In a statement issued to the media, Cold Spring Police Chief Jason Blum said the motive is still under investigation.

"Our department takes seriously our duties to respond to and investigate all reports of criminal activity that threatens the safety and wellbeing of our residents, and we are committed to the process of thorough, fair, and impartial investigations," Chief Blum wrote.

"If evidence of a racially motivated crime is found to have occurred, our department will seek prosecution to the fullest extent under the law. We appreciate the community’s patience with the criminal investigation process."

The Cold Spring City Council heard from many area residents during Tuesday night's meeting, some of whom accused the city leaders of ignoring bias crimes and hate speech in the past.

Cold Spring Mayor Dave Heinen read the following statement before public testimony began:

"The City of Cold Spring vehemently rejects racist behavior in all its forms. One of the most insidious forms, which is not always visible to the community, is harassment targeting a single community member or family

"Racism is harmful first and foremost to the victims. The damage to the sense of security and peace of mind in their own home is even more significant than the property damage resulting from this incident and will leave them with lasting scars.

"Racist behavior is harmful to our whole community as well. It is not right and is not welcome here. I want to strongly reiterate that the City of Cold Spring does not tolerate racism in any form. We strive to be a welcoming community for all persons no matter race, color, ethnicity, religion, gender identification, age, ability, place of origin, citizenship status or veteran status and we will continue to promote this community value."

