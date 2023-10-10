In show of support for Israel, community asks, 'How can I help?'

The gathering was put on by a number of local Jewish organizations including CRC, Minneapolis Jewish Federation, and St. Paul Jewish Federation, among others.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after President Joe Biden said, "We stand with Israel," members of the Jewish Community gathered at Beth El Synagogue to show their support for Israel.

“We're coming together to express the full range of our grief and outrage and anger at this horrific atrocity," said Sami Rahamim with the Jewish Community Relations Council, who helped organize Tuesday night's Community Gathering in Solidarity with Israel at the Beth El Synagogue. “To come together as a community to stand united and say the United States needs to stay 100 percent in Israel's corner.”

Hundreds waited in line before the gathering at Beth El Synagogue.

“Remember these acts of terrorism are acts of cowardice,” said Senator Amy Klobuchar, as she addressed the crowd. “They are trying to instill fear. They are trying to make you turn away. They are trying to destroy Israel. We will not let that happen.”

“Let's be very clear. If you did not find moral clarity on Saturday morning and you're waiting to think about what you needed to say you need to reevaluate where you're at,” said Governor Tim Walz. “What was evident on Saturday morning was the absolute lack of that humanity.”

The gathering was put on by a number of local Jewish organizations including CRC, Minneapolis Jewish Federation, St. Paul Jewish Federation, Minnesota Rabbinical Association, Minnesota Cantors Association, and TC Jewfolk.

“Tonight we're not here to analyze or dissect or even answer these many, many questions,” said Rabbi Alexander Davis of the Beth El Synagogue. “Tonight, the most poignant questions: 'Where's my daughter? What’s happened to my brother? How can I help?'”

Some are still trying to answer those questions.

Tal Dror Rouache is currently volunteering at the Saint Paul Jewish Federation. She’s on a trip away from Israel visiting family and doesn’t know when she can return.

“My family and friends are safe, thank God,” she said. “But I have friends who have lost their friends. I have people I know are still missing. I have people I know that their relatives were kidnapped into Gaza.”

What gives her comfort, is the unity she sees tonight.

Those who attended were encouraged to donate to the Minneapolis Jewish Federation Fund.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: