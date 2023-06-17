Community mourns 5 young women who died in Minneapolis crash

All five women worshiped at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Leaders from the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center identified the young women who died in a car crash Friday night in Minneapolis.

Abdulahi Farah, a board member, and the director of the center, Khalid Omar, were among those who talked with the families of the close-knit group of friends.

The center identified them as 17-year-old Sabiriin Ali, 20-year-old Sahra Gesaade, 20-year-old Salma Abdikadir, 19-year-old Sagal Hersi, and 19-year-old Siham Adam.

"They were people who were volunteers, who were teachers, who were all successful in finishing high school, going to college, they had bright futures ahead of them," said Farah.

"These parents are part of the community," said Omar. "One mom I spoke with said she spoke with her daughter 15 minutes before the car accident. It changed their life, our community's lives."

Leaders said the five of them were all good friends and preparing to celebrate a friend's upcoming wedding when they died.

Their community described the five as young women who always volunteered at the mosque to give back, even spending Eid celebrations at the facility making sure children had candy bags.

On Saturday, the center invited grieving friends and family, to be together and discuss the feelings they are working through.

"They were loved," said Omar. "They were loved in our community and that's why you see so many people willing to give back."

The center is raising money to support the families of the young women. As of Saturday night, they have already raised $220,000.

