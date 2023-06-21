Multiple agencies responding to house explosion in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Coon Rapids Police Department (CRPD) is responding to the scene of a house explosion in the city.
According to the CRPD, the explosion happened at a home on 104th Avenue, and while no one was inside the home, one person was outside at the time of the blast.
An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but there has been no confirmation of injuries yet.
Multiple agencies have been dispatched to the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
