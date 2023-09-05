Former MPD officer pleads guilty in assault on Jaleel Stallings, deal calls for no jail time

As part of his plea, Justin Stetson is ineligible to ever served as a law enforcement officer in Minnesota. The state recommends two years of supervised release.

MINNEAPOLIS — A former Minneapolis police officer admitted in court Wednesday that he "crossed the line, went too far" while pleading guilty in an assault on a man laying prone on the ground with his hands over his head.

Justin Stetson pleaded guilty to both felony third-degree assault and gross misdemeanor misconduct of a public official in connection with the beating of Jaleel Stallings on May 30, 2020. While he will likely serve no prison time as part of a plea agreement, the Minnesota Attorney General's Office calls the admission of guilty historic.

“Justin Stetson’s admission of guilt to the facts of a felony and a gross misdemeanor in the assault of Jaleel Stallings is historic. Rarely if ever do police officers plead guilty to using excessive force in the line of duty — and today, Stetson has admitted he did so under color of his official authority, in violation of the law," said Attorney General Keith Ellison in a released statement. "By entering these guilty pleas, Stetson can never serve as a law-enforcement officer in Minnesota again."

Among the terms of his plea agreement:

Stetson agrees to never seek employment as a law-enforcement agent.

He will submit a written apology to Mr. Stallings, which shall include an acknowledgment of his participation in a harmful institutional culture of policing within the Minneapolis Police Department.

Stetson must remain law-abiding on supervised probation for two years or face a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison.

He will complete 30-90 days of sentence to service and/or community service.

The state is recommending those terms to the court, noting that with a first-time offender with a presumed criminal history score of zero (like Stetson), Minnesota sentencing guidelines recommend a stayed sentence and probation. The former officer will be officially sentenced for his crimes on Aug. 9.

Stetson was among a group of MPD officers patrolling Lake Street that evening in an unmarked white van amid days of unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

Prosecutors allege the officers fired rubber bullets that struck a number of people including Stallings, who served in the military and is licensed to carry a firearm. Stallings believed he’d been hit with a real bullet and returned fire. The incident was caught on tape.

“At the time, I fired," Stallings said. "I had no knowledge whatsoever that they were police officers.”

When he realized they were officers, Stallings can be seen dropping his weapon, lying face-first on the pavement and putting his hands over his head. Surveillance video shows Stetson approach and kick Stallings in the head. Court documents say the victim was kicked multiple times, had his face slammed on the ground and punched or kneed nearly a dozen times.

Stallings suffered facial fractures in the beating but was himself charged with attempted murder for shooting at the officers. He faced years in prison but was found not guilty, with jurors deciding he acted in self-defense.

While Stalllings reached a $1.5 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis, he is not happy with the deal offered to Stetson.

"I think what bothers me most is the lack of accountability,” Stallings said in an interview with KARE 11. “At this point, as the innocent party, I will have served more jail time as a direct result of this than any of the officers involved.”

