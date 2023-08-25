Mayo researcher sentenced to 18 years for supporting ISIS

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Muhammad Massod pledged his allegiance to the terrorist organization, and vowed to conduct "lone wolf" attacks in the U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS — A Pakistani doctor working as a research coordinator in the Mayo Clinic system has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a well-known terrorist organization.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced the sentence for 31-year-old Muhammad Masood, who will follow his time behind bars with an additional five years of supervised release.

Court documents say Masood was working at Mayo under a medical visa between January and March 2020 when he allegedly engaged in the following activities:

Used an encrypted messaging app in an attempt to travel overseas to join a terror organization.

Made multiple statements about his desire to join ISIS.

Pledged his allegiance to the terrorist organization and its leader.

Perhaps more concerning are allegations Masood expressed a desire to conduct "lone wolf" terrorist attacks in the U.S.

Court documents say Masood eventually purchased a plane ticket from Chicago to Amman, Jordan, and from there planned to travel to Syria where he would join up with ISIS. On March 16, 2020, Masood was forced to change his travel plans because Jordan closed its borders to incoming travelers due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

At that point, Masood allegedly agreed to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet up with an individual who he believed would assist him with travel via cargo ship and deliver him to ISIS territory. Instead, he was arrested by authorities at MSP International Airport by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Masson eventually pled guilty to attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization. He received his 18-year sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Paul Magnuson.

