Wildfire north of Duluth forces evacuations, burns 20 acres

MELRUDE, Minn. — A wildfire that burned for nearly three hours just north of Duluth has been extinguished.

According to KBJR, the fire broke out around 5 p.m. just off Lee Road in Melrude, Minnesota.

Multiple fire departments, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the St. Louis County Rescue Squad all responded to the fire that investigators say was caused after a branch fell on a power line.

According to KBJR, the fire grew to more than 20 acres in size, and crews evacuated some homes within a quarter-mile of the fire.

The fire is burning through some swamp and forest just north of Cotton.https://t.co/NhYLDMiklZ — KBJR 6 (@KBJR6news) October 14, 2020

The fire was contained and extinguished at around 7:45 p.m.

No injuries and no structures were damaged in the fire.

The DNR said it will return to the scene on Wednesday to continue to investigate, according to KBJR.

