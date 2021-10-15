You'll have to act fast if you want to try Culver's CurderBurger

What started as an April Fool's Joke is now a reality for burger and cheese curd enthusiasts.

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — What started as an April Fool's joke has officially hit the Culver's menu.

The chain famous for its ButterBurgers and custard, is going big for National Cheese Curd Day with a limited edition CurderBurger.

The CurderBurger, a Deluxe ButterBurger topped with a "crown of golden fried cheese" will be available at locations nationwide on Friday, Oct. 15. If you want to try it, you'll have to act fast. Culver's is serving a limited number of the CurderBurgers.

If you're lucky enough to get one of the cheesetastic burgers, you can enter to win an "I ate the CurderBurger" t-shirt. Snap a photo with your CurderBurger and upload to the sweepstakes website for a chance to win.

Be like Charlie and celebrate National Cheese Curd Day where it all started: Culver’s. See you Oct. 15! https://t.co/Sks98oeJTE — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) October 14, 2021