Dairy Queen to ring in spring with Free Cone Day 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite what Mother Nature says, spring is almost upon us — and nothing says "spring in Minnesota" quite like an ice-cold Dairy Queen treat.
The Minnesota-based ice cream chain announced Tuesday it will ring in spring by holding its Free Cone Day on Monday, March 20.
DQ says to get the small vanilla cone, "all you have to do is show up."
The deal is valid all day at participating locations, while supplies last.
To find a Dairy Queen restaurant near you, click here.
